WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today highlighted that the bipartisan “Slow Down, Move Over” resolution she led with U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Mike Braun (R-IN) passed the Senate late last year. The resolution raises awareness of Slow Down, Move Over state laws to reduce struck-by-vehicle injuries and fatalities and to recognize the important role fire and rescue personnel, emergency medical services personnel, law enforcement officers, tow truck operators and transportation workers play in road safety.

“Too often, our brave first responders and roadside assistance workers are injured or killed in dangerous collisions on our highways,” said Duckworth. “I’m relieved the Senate unanimously passed the bipartisan Slow Down, Move Over resolution to help protect the lives of these workers.

In 2021, the Senate passed Duckworth’s Protecting Roadside First Responders Act as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to require the implementation of life-saving, crash avoidance safety technologies including automatic emergency braking systems on all new passenger vehicles and heavy duty commercial vehicles, fund the deployment of digital alert technology for first responders and increase public awareness of “Move Over” laws.

All 50 states have Slow Down, Move Over laws that direct motorists to reduce speed or change lanes for stopped emergency and maintenance vehicles. Despite these laws, many motorists are unaware of them and roadside fatalities and injuries continue. On average, an emergency first responder is struck and killed every 4.65 days working on America’s roadways, with 51 deaths occurring in 2022.

The Slow Down, Move Over resolution is inspired by Corey Iodice, a tow truck operator for his family’s business, who was tragically struck and killed on the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut in 2020 while assisting a driver. Following his death, his sister Cindy Iodice launched Flagman, a non-profit organization focused on raising awareness and educating drivers about the roadside dangers faced by first responders and highway workers.

Along with Duckworth, Blumenthal and Braun, the Slow Down, Move Over resolution is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-NE), Mark Warner (D-VA), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Jon Tester (D-MT).

The resolution is supported by Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA), American Automobile Association (AAA), American Association of State Troopers, American Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, Connecticut Department of Transportation, Eastern Transportation Coalition, Governors Highway Safety Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), National Association of Police Organizations, National Association of State EMS Officials, National District Attorneys Association, National Safety Council, National Sheriff’s Association and National Volunteer Fire Council.

The text of the resolution can be found by using the link here.

