Duckworth Applauds President Biden's New Plan To Cancel Student Loan Debt For Millions Of Borrowers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement applauding President Biden's new plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans:

"Higher education should be a ticket to the middle class, not the barrier to opportunity that mountains of student debt have made it for millions of hardworking Americans. I'm pleased President Biden is continuing to deliver on his promise to eliminate more of these barriers by taking new action to provide much-needed relief to more than 29 million student borrowers—especially borrowers of color—who are struggling under the weight of these loans."