WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after President Biden renominated Julie Su to be Secretary of Labor—which builds on her strong support for Su—urging Republicans to join Democrats in finally confirming her to support working families:

Article continues after sponsor message

“Since day one of the Biden Administration, Julie Su has been helping lead the Department of Labor and delivering for working families. Now, after nearly a year as Acting Secretary, she’s proven her expertise and ability to serve as the Department’s highest-ranking official. Whether working to strengthen apprenticeship programs or helping to negotiate agreements in industries from rails to ports to auto companies, Julie Su is advancing workers’ rights and getting the job done.

“I’m proud President Biden is renominating Su to serve as our next Secretary of Labor because she is the best candidate for the job. Any Senator who voted to confirm former Secretary Walsh should vote to confirm Acting Secretary Su, too. It is long past time for Republicans to end their blockade and finally join Democrats to help confirm her so she can continue this important work for workers everywhere. I know that, if confirmed, she will not only ensure workers’ rights are front and center as she pushes to expand fair labor practices, but she will also continue to bring a unique perspective that will only help her as she works to make sure all Americans are represented in the policies crafted and implemented by this Administration.”

More like this: