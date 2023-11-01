Duckworth Applauds Confirmation Of U.S. Ambassador To Israel Amid Ongoing Crisis In Middle East Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON DC - Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees—issued the following statement after the Senate confirmed the Honorable Jack Lew to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel: Article continues after sponsor message “We must work as hard as we can to bring about a tomorrow for both Israelis and Palestinians alike where their skies won’t be marred with missiles and their streets won’t be scarred with blood. Amid this ongoing crisis, I’m relieved that the Senate confirmed Jack Lew to be our nation’s Ambassador to Israel and I’m confident Ambassador Lew will be effective in deepening the already-strong bond between our countries, while enhancing U.S.-Israeli cooperation to better respond and support our allies in the Middle East.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Treehouse Wildlife Center, Food For Thought, and More!