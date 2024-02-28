WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s announcement that the U.S. will allow year-round sales of E15 gasoline in Illinois and seven other Midwestern states starting in April 2025:

“I’m glad President Biden heeded our call to support our farmers and help lower prices at the pump for working families by allowing for the sale of E15 fuel year-round. This is an important start, and I will keep working to bring this cheaper, cleaner fuel alternative to pumps nationwide and year-round as soon as possible. E15 fuel helps our nation reduce reliance on foreign oil while bringing down gas prices for working families across the country, and by expanding the availability of homegrown biofuels we’re not only helping families keep more money in their pockets, but also strengthening our national security, reducing emissions and driving economic opportunity here at home.”

In the Senate, Duckworth has been a leader in supporting biofuels and calling for the use of E15 fuel year-round. To help increase the availability of E15 biofuels, Duckworth helped introduce the bipartisan Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act and the bipartisan Next Generations Fuel Act to allow the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends higher than 10 percent. Duckworth additionally helped introduced the bipartisan Home Front Energy Independence Act to ban Russian oil and expand use and production of biofuel that’s grown in the American heartland, while providing American families with a less expensive option to fuel their vehicles. Last month she introduced the Farm to Fly Act to help accelerate the production and development of sustainable aviation fuel for the aviation sector. The Senator also created a pilot project in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)to promote the use of SAF at military installations and will continue to increase these efforts to expand the use on biofuels whenever possible.

