WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced today that the United States has committed to sending at least 1.5 million American COVID-19 vaccine doses to Thailand.

The Senator also personally delivered this news to Thai Ambassador to the United States, Mr. Manasvi Srisodapol, on a call this week. Duckworth lived in Thailand as a child before serving in the United States Reserve Forces for 23 years. She is now a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and recently led a Congressional Delegation visit to Taiwan, where she helped announce an American donation of vaccine doses.

“I’m so pleased to announce today the United States is committed to sending at least 1.5 million American vaccine doses to Thailand to help the Thai people overcome COVID-19 as delta variant cases spike worldwide. These highly-effective American vaccine doses come with no strings attached, but rather with the knowledge that no nation can be completely safe in COVID-19 until all nations are—so we have to work together to save lives and help bring an end to this awful pandemic everywhere. I’ll keep working closely with the Biden Administration to help ensure the Thai people receive the safe, effective vaccines doses and international aid they need to reach the other side of this deadly pandemic.”

Earlier this month, Senator Duckworth also announced a shipment of 1.5 million American vaccine doses to Indonesia as part of the Biden Administration’s vaccine diplomacy efforts after speaking with the highest-ranking Indonesian Embassy official in the United States to underscore our government’s and our nation’s commitment to the Indonesian people as they seek to overcome a tragic and recent surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

