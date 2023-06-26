WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator and combat Veteran Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced the appointments of 20 Illinois students she nominated to attend a United States Military Service Academy. Each year, Duckworth, along with a nomination committee, selects from hundreds of Illinois high school applicants a group of outstanding students to receive Congressional nominations to attend West Point, the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy or the Merchant Marine Academy.

“It takes a young person with grit and love of country to succeed at a U.S. Military Service Academy,” Duckworth said. “The rigorous nomination process demands outstanding test scores, a high GPA and a commitment to community service. These impressive future leaders deserve our admiration and respect for making it through this process and receiving these appointments. I’m eager to see them make Illinois proud in the years to come, and I am so proud of their desire to serve our nation.”

The following students were nominated by Senator Duckworth and have since received an offer of appointment to attend a U.S. Military Service Academy:

United States Military Academy West Point:

Kwame Adusei-Poku, Buffalo Grove

Louisa Diamond, Winfield

Elana Keyster, Dunlap

Barron Woodring, Downers Grove

United States Naval Academy:

Khatija Ahmed, Wheaton

Theodore Zinox, Highland Park

Angelina Amador, Berwyn

Lachlan Andrew, Wilmette

Ryan Bibb, Belleville

Brandon Cowhey, Geneva

Abigail Raynor, Barrington

Nicholas Scudder, Western Springs

United States Air Force Academy:

Alexis Dragne, Elk Grove Village

Nathan Hay, Collinsville

KatieMarie Anderson, Columbia

Sean Baker-Billings, Olympia Fields

Owen Davies, Grayslake

Leah Meghrian, Peoria

Landon Simecek, Spring Grove

Kendall Thompson, Chicago

Service academies allow young people to serve their country while receiving a full four-year scholarship. Upon acceptance of an appointment into an Academy, a student commits to five years of active duty service after graduation. U.S. citizens between the ages of 17 and 23 may receive appointment from one of the four service academies.

In order to be considered, a student must get a formal nomination from their Member of Congress, Senator or the Vice President. Students must apply directly to the Military Service Academy and elected official of their choice in order to be considered. A nomination does not guarantee an offer of appointment.

The deadline to apply for a class of 2028 Service Academy nomination is November 1, 2023. More information on Service Academy nominations from Senator Duckworth can be found here.

