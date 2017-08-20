CHICAGO – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded a total of $2,211,612 to communities across Illinois through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. The AFG program provides first-responder organizations with the ability to obtain much-needed emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles and training in an effort to strengthen the nation’s overall level of preparedness.

“Firefighters in communities throughout Illinois risk their lives and run toward danger when others run away. We owe it to them to make sure they have the best equipment and training, and I'm proud to join senator Durbin in announcing this funding to help them get it,” Duckworth said.

“Our nation's firefighters are called upon day after day to protect our citizens. As these brave men and women put themselves in harm’s way, we must ensure that they are equipped with the best training and tools possible to do their jobs well,” Durbin said. “I’m proud to fight for funding that will support our first-responders across Illinois.”

Under this announcement, the following three departments/districts will receive a total of $2,211,612 to strengthen operations and safety including professional training, staffing resources, wellness and fitness programs equipment, personal protective equipment, modifications to facilities and supplies that support firefighting and non-affiliated EMS operations and safety:

Oak Lawn Fire Department (Oak Lawn, IL): $1,347,952

Sycamore Fire Department (Sycamore, IL): $135,228

West Chicago Fire Protection District (West Chicago, IL): $308,655

Elba Salem Fire Protection District (Yates City, IL): $74,881

Homer Township Fire Protection District (Lockport, IL): $318,182

Springfield Fire Department (Springfield, IL): $26,714

Since Fiscal Year 2001, the AFG program has provided approximately $6.7 billion in grants to first-responder organizations. The program is administered by the DHS’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

