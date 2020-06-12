WASHINGTON, DC – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senator Cory Booker to announce the introduction of a bipartisan, bicameral resolution in Congress celebrating June 12 as Women Veterans Appreciation Day, recognizing the distinguished service of women in the Active Duty, Guard and Reserve Forces. June 12 marks the anniversary of the signing of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948, which allowed women to serve as permanent, regular members of the Armed Forces. In the Senate, along with Duckworth and Booker, the resolution is co-sponsored by Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Mike Braun (R-IN).

“For over a century, even before Congress allowed us to join the military, brave women left their homes and disguised themselves as men to defend our Constitution. When our nation has asked ‘who among you will serve,’ women have consistently volunteered,” said Duckworth. “As the number of women in our Armed Forces continues to climb, it is our sacred duty as members of Congress—and as Americans—to show our appreciation for women Veterans by fulfilling our promise to care for those who have borne the battle. In honor of the nearly 50,000 women Veterans in Illinois and the countless more who have served over generations, I’m proud to join Senator Booker in introducing this resolution to designate June 12th as Women Veterans Appreciation Day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“From serving as combat helicopter pilots in Afghanistan to disguising themselves as male soldiers during the American Revolution and Civil War, women veterans have made numerous contributions throughout our nation’s history and continue to do so today,” said Booker. “Designating June 12 as Women Veterans Appreciation Day is a fitting way to honor and celebrate women veterans’ service and sacrifice.”

Senator Duckworth is a former Army Black Hawk pilot who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years.

More like this: