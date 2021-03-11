WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) was named the fifth-most effective Democratic Senator in the 116th Congress by the Center for Effective Lawmaking. The Center for Effective Lawmaking, a non-partisan joint initiative by the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University, ranks lawmakers at the end of each Congress by the member’s ability to advance policy proposals through the legislative process and into law. Duckworth was also named the most effective Democratic Senator on transportation policy in the 116th Congress.

“Getting things done for their constituents is one of the most critical responsibilities of any lawmaker, and I’m especially proud of my record of legislative successes in the 116th Congress—despite serving in the minority during a time of historic gridlock,” Duckworth said. “During the 117th Congress I’m looking forward to working closely with President Biden and our Democratic majorities in Congress to accomplish even more for our state in the years ahead while helping our communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the creation of good-paying jobs and investing in communities that have been ignored for too long.”

“While still in her first term, Senator Tammy Duckworth has risen to the top five among effective Democratic lawmakers in the Senate,” said Craig Volden and Alan Wiseman, Co-Directors of the Center for Effective Lawmaking. “She sponsored 77 bills in the 116th Congress, with four of them passing the Republican-controlled Senate and two becoming law. Sen. Duckworth’s active agenda across all stages of the lawmaking process make her a Senator worth watching. In particular, in the transportation policy area, she was the most effective Democrat and second-most effective Senator overall, just behind Senator Roger Wicker, who chaired the committee overseeing transportation issues. As she steps into subcommittee chair roles herself in the current Congress, Senator Duckworth will be even better positioned to advance her policy agenda.”

In the 116th Congress, two of Duckworth’s bills – the Friendly Airports for Mothers Improvement Act and the Route 66 Centennial Commission Act – were signed into law and another two passed the Senate. Duckworth also had a number of her key provisions included in the 2020 and 2021 National Defense Authorization Act and multiple COVID-19 relief packages.

The Center for Effective Lawmaking previously found that for the 115th Congress, Duckworth was the most effective freshman Senator in the Democratic Caucus and ranked 11th most effective among the entire Democratic Caucus. She was one of only two freshman Senators in the 115th Congress to be in the “Exceeds Expectations” category.

