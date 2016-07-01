Fair to Remain Least Expensive State Fair in the Midwest

Du Quoin, IL. – In an effort to maintain sustainability, organizers of the fair announced today the establishment of a minimal admission fee for the 2016 Du Quoin State Fair. All adult fairgoers who wish to attend the 2016 Du Quoin State Fair will be charged $2.00 to enter the grounds. Children under the age of 13 will be admitted for free. In addition, the fair will introduce new theme days which will give select fairgoers free admission to the fairgrounds on specific days.

“We all recognize that this event is vital to the southern Illinois economy,” said Ag Director Raymond Poe. “In this day and age, all levels of government must be strong fiscal stewards. With that said, in order to maintain the longevity of this fair, the Department has implemented a series of changes to help reduce the red ink associated with the Du Quoin State Fair.”

In addition to charging a $2.00 adult admission fee, fair organizers have adjusted camping fees, renegotiated contracts, and brought in new sponsors to the fair. Similar actions were taken at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

“We must maintain fiscal responsibility at all times,” said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “Even with the implementation of an admission fee, the DuQuoin State Fair remains the most inexpensive state fair in the Midwest. Our goal is to remain an affordable, family friendly event.”



Parking rates for the 2016 Du Quoin State Fair will remain unchanged. All public parking inside the fairgrounds will be $12 per day and all public parking outside the grounds will be $7 per day. In addition, seasonal parking passes can be purchased for $30.

“After conversations with the Department of Agriculture staff, I can tell you these were not easy decisions for the state of Illinois to make,” said Guy Alongi, mayor of the City of Du Quoin. “At the end of the day, both the state and the city recognize the role the Du Quoin State Fair plays in our local economy. It is my hope that these changes keep the fair in southern Illinois, improving and moving forward, for years to come.”

According to an economic impact study conducted by the University of Illinois in 2000, the Du Quoin State Fair has an economic impact of $6 million dollars. This includes $2 million for wages and salaries and more than $500,000 in sales tax revenue.

2016 Du Quoin State Fair Theme Days:

Friday, August 26: College Night

Any college student with a current student ID will receive free admission to the fair

Saturday, August 27: Governor’s Day

Sunday, August 28: Veterans Day

With proof of proper identification, Veterans and their immediate family members get free admission

Monday, August 29: Agriculture Youth Day

Tuesday, August 30: Democrat Day

Wednesday, August 31: Senior Day

Adults age 60 and older will receive free admission to the fair

Thursday, September 1: Illinois Tourism Day

Friday, September 2: Sponsor Appreciation Day

Saturday, September 3: Coal Heritage Day

Sunday, September 4: First Responder Day

Firefighters, Police Officers, EMTs who show their badge will receive free admission

Monday, September 5: Family Day

