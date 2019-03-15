EDWARDSVILLE - Robert Warner, vice president of construction at Drury Development Corp., is the recipient of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2019 Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) Alumni Leadership Award. The ceremony was Friday, March 8 as a part of the CLI Alumni Day and Graduation celebration.

The CLI Alumni Leadership Award recognizes an outstanding graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the St. Louis area building community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“CLI’s mission is to produce accomplished leaders who will improve the processes and outcomes in the construction industry,” said Chris Gordon, CLI program co-director and associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering. “Through his work in advancing the building industry and his commitment to the building industry and community, Rob Warner exemplifies our mission.”

Warner was a member of CLI’s 2006 class. He has been a leader in the St. Louis construction industry for almost 20 years. He leads Drury’s construction department, including hotel construction and hotel renovations. Rob has been involved in many community activities.

CLI alumni representing 16 years of the program and the Class of 2019 participated in the festivities.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and a cooperative doctoral program. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Student Design Center.

