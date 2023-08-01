EDWARDSVILLE - Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys are two new restaurants in the Edwardsville configuration that are attracting enormous attention.

Drunken Fish is a sushi restaurant and bar that is expanding beyond the St. Louis market to Edwardsville. Drunken Fish will be opening Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 6151 Trace Parkway Drive, Suite B, Edwardsville.

Munsok So, the owner of Drunken Fish, feels the Edwardsville location is perfect for the latest venture. Doors open at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday.

Drunken Fish was established in 2003 and has what is described as "an unwavering dedication to Japanese cuisine."

"Whether you are a resident or a visitor, plan to raise your chopsticks and celebrate the arrival of Drunken Fish in Edwardsville," Munsok So said. "Whether you are a resident or visitor, be prepared to be captivated by the extraordinary dining and entering offerings that have made the Drunken Fish a beloved favorite."

Munsok So said Kimchi Guys is the So Hospitality Group's third location and is located next to Drunken Fish.

"Kimchi Guys is dedicated to delighting patrons with the diverse Korean menu, catering to a wide range of palates," Munsok So said. "Offering a unique experience on the Illinois side, guests can indulge in the renowned St. Louis-based Korean Fried Chicken, prepared using a special double-frying technique that results in irresistibly crispy texture. With significant sauces like the spicy Korean Buffalo, the delectable Honey Butter, and So's personal favorite, the original sauce, guests can elevate their dining experience with a choice of flavors derived from Korean chili peppers."

The new Kimchi Guys is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

