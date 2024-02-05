ST. LOUIS - Get ready for a lunar celebration like no other! Drunken Fish is kicking off the Lunar New Year in style by hosting a party in honor of its 20th anniversary. Join us on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the breathtaking VUE, located within the historic Cutlery Building at 612 North 2nd Street.

VUE's fifth-level event space sets the stage for this unforgettable 20th-anniversary extravaganza. With nearly a 360-degree view of downtown St. Louis, guests will enjoy stunning vistas of the Gateway Arch, the Eads Bridge and the city skyline.

Drunken Fish has an exciting lineup of events planned for the year, and what better way to start than with the Lunar New Year Party. This event is all about celebrating diversity and culture. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the spirit of Asia through a variety of all-you-can-eat Asian cuisine and live entertainment. The night will feature a Chinese Lion Dance, live DJ, kimono shot girls, live sushi chef, cash bar and more!

Indulge in an Asian fusion that includes a make-your-own bibimbap bar, mouthwatering Korean fried chicken from Kimchi Guys, an assortment of sushi, appetizers, stir-fries by Drunken Fish, a dumpling station, other fan favorites and much more.

Lunar New Year, often referred to as "Chinese New Year," marks the beginning of the traditional Chinese calendar. It symbolizes the end of winter's chill and the welcome of spring's new beginnings, planting, harvests, and fresh starts. 2024 is the "Year of the Dragon" in the Chinese Zodiac, a symbol of protection, power and good fortune. Dragons are known for their intelligence, confidence and strength.

Munsok So, President and CEO of So Hospitality Group, expressed his excitement: "I’m thrilled that VUE at 612North will once again host this Lunar New Year Party. This year is special as we celebrate Drunken Fish’s 20th anniversary! As an Asian-American, I strongly support events that highlight diversity and culture. I hope the public will come and experience this one-of-a-kind local event in our beautiful space.”

Purchase tickets for the Lunar New Year Party on Eventbrite, the 612North website, or the Drunken Fish website. General admission tickets are available for $49.95. For additional venue details, visit www.612north.com. So Hospitality Group's portfolio encompasses other renowned brands such as Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys.

