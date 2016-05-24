Officer is Struck and Sustains Multiple Fractures

Article continues after sponsor message

Springfield – On May 20, 2016, at approximately 12:45 a.m., an Illinois State Police (ISP) officer was struck by a vehicle driven by an intoxicated motorist while assisting another ISP officer on a traffic stop. The incident occurred on I-55 northbound near Bolingbrook. Arrested for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (DUI) was Daniel M. Gaeta, male, age 24 of Joliet.

An ISP officer was sitting in his parked squad car with emergency lights activated on the right shoulder of I-55. The officer had conducted a traffic stop and arrested a subject. The subject was sitting in the front passenger seat of the officer’s squad car. A second ISP officer stopped his squad car, with emergency lights activated, behind the first officer and exited the car to assist him. After speaking with the officer, the second officer began walking back to his squad car. As he was walking back, Gaeta’s vehicle, a 2004 Mercedes-Benz, struck the back of his squad car. The impact from the crash pushed the squad car forward, and it struck the second officer. The squad car then struck the back of the first squad car. Both officers and the subject were transported to local hospitals. The first officer and the subject were both evaluated and released. The officer who was struck sustained multiple fractures from the impact of the crash and was admitted to the hospital. Gaeta was also transported to a local hospital. He was evaluated and released into ISP custody.

Gaeta is currently being held in Will County jail for felony DUI. No further information is available.

More like this: