GODFREY - Authorities are attempting to take possession of cash and a car believed to be connected to drug sales.

A suit is asking for the property after Joesph D. Arena, 48, of the 1200 block of Preis Lane, Godfrey, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, armed violence, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm. Bail was set at $100,000.

A sworn statement by Madison County states that deputies were told by Maryland Heights, Mo., officers that Arena was allegedly selling drugs in their venue. The suit asking to take possession of the property was made public on Wednesday; Arena was charged Aug. 17.

The Maryland Heights officers claimed a source made undercover drug buys from Arena in Missouri. Madison County deputies then performed surveillance on Arena’s Godfrey home and discovered that Arena was driving a 2010 Red Dodge Charger.

Using information from Maryland Heights, Madison County deputies executed a search warrant on the Preis Lane address on Aug. 16.

Officers found $2,700 cash, suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected cocaine, digital scales, new baggies, and three firearms, all of which had been reported stolen.

Arena was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994, for which he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The suit to take possession of Arena's property was filed under a state law that allows authorities to take possession of items believed connected to the drug trade.

