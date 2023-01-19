CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been arrested on drug and alcohol-related charges in Greene County over the past few weeks, according to the most recent Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

James A. Haines, 28, of Davenport, Iowa, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended license, unlawful possession of registration, and improperly displaying a license plate. He was arrested on Jan. 8 by the White Hall Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Amber L. McEvers, 47, of White Hall, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration. She was taken into custody at the White Hall Police Department on Dec. 14 and given a Notice To Appear.

Robert L. Talkington, 26, of Jacksonville, was charged with two counts of meth delivery, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, and having a Failure To Appear warrant and warrant out for his arrest, both in Greene County. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Dec. 19 and has since been released on bond.

Brayton R. Smith, 24, of Winchester, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, and resisting a police officer. He was arrested by the Winchester Police Department on Dec. 23 and has since been released on bond.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jeffery W. Tranbarger, 38, of Jacksonville, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of liquor by a driver, reckless driving, and having no valid driver’s license. He was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff on Dec. 18 and has since been released on bond.

Rachel A. Roberts, 28, of Greenfield, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving with suspended registration. She was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Greenfield Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Denver H. Nelson, 29, of Jacksonville, was charged with possession of cannabis and driving on a suspended license. He was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on Dec. 17 and has since been released on bond.

Landry J. Medlock, 21, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested by the White Hall Police Department for possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 8 and has since been released on bond.

Clifford D. Maxon, 34, of Carrollton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine by the White Hall Police Department on Dec. 21 and remains in custody.

Donelle M. Vangiesen, 52, of White Hall, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and given a Notice To Appear.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: