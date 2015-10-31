Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons has announced the winners in his 5th Annual Anti-Drug Poster Contest in honor of 2015’s Red Ribbon Week which runs October 23-31, 2015.

Madison County students in grades 3 through 5 submitted posters with this year’s Red Ribbon Week theme “Respect Yourself. Be Drug Free”.

The winners currently have their winning entries displayed on the 4th Floor, outside of the State's Attorney's Office, in the County Administration Building. Further, each student winner will also receive a pizza luncheon for their class delivered by State's Attorney Gibbons.

Winners:

3rd Grade: Hanna Behnen, Woodland Elementary

4th Grade: Samantha Bock, Woodland Elementary

5th Grade: Savannah Squires, South Roxana Elementary

State’s Attorney Gibbons praised the work of the students and their teachers for participating in this year’s contest. “I appreciate those teachers who take the time out of their busy schedules to work with their students on this important issue. I always enjoy seeing how they interpret each year’s them through art,” said Gibbons. “We want our poster contest to encourage kids to think about what it means to be drug-free. I’m hopeful that this activity provides a foundation for them to make the right choices as they grow up.”

The Red Ribbon campaign began in support of a murdered DEA agent who was killed in 1985 by drug traffickers. Displaying a red ribbon demonstrates support of a drug-free America. The annual Red Ribbon Campaign, held every October since 1986, is one of the largest drug-prevention campaigns in the country. More information can be found at http://www.nfp.org/.

Along with the winners, other finalists from each grade also have their posters displayed at the County Administration Building.

