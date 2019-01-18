ALTON - The Alton Police Department and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) members executed a search warrant after a several-month investigation in the 2400 block of Humbert Street and this led to criminal charges against Scottie M. Musgraves, 44.

Musgraves is a resident of the address and he was located in the residence during the search warrant operation in the early morning hours of Thursday. He is in custody at the Alton Police Department. Alton Police said Musgraves has been charged by the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a park. His bond has been set at $250,000 by the Honorable Judge Schroeder. An additional felony criminal charge against Musgraves is expected later today as a result of drug evidence located in the residence during yesterday’s search.

Alton Police said the house in the 2400 block of Humbert Street came to the department’s attention after receiving complaints from neighbors of suspected drug activity at the residence. Detectives were able to identify Musgraves as the source of the drug activity and subsequently conduct several controlled purchases of illegal drugs from him. The residence, which sits directly across the street from James Killion Park, commonly known as Salu Park, and is in close proximity to Step By Step Child Care Center, became a top priority for the department due to the number of children and families who frequent the area.

The Alton Police Department asks that anyone with drug information contact the tip line at (618) 465-5948. The Alton Police Department also has a feature on its website where citizens can report a known drug house.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

