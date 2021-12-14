BETHALTO - James J. Pugh, 34, of the 100 block of Sunset Drive, Bethalto, was charged Monday with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He allegedly delivered less than five grams of the drug to an informant on Sept. 15. He was also accused of fleeing a police officer at more than 21 mph over the speed limit on Dec. 11 Bail was set at $33,000. He was charged Monday.

ALTON - Marcus J. Baum, 31, of the 2300 block of Birch Street, Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Sunday. Bail was set at $15,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

WORDEN - Karen C. Best, 39, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

She allegedly possessed a 2008 Chevrolet Traverse of Sunday. The charge was filed Monday. Bail was set at $30,000.

ALTON - Terrez T. Whitehead, 20, of East St. Louis, was charged with aggravated unlawful of use of a weapon and obstruction of justice.

He allegedly possessed a 9 mm handgun on Monday while he was under the age of 21. He was also accused of giving a false name and date of birth to a police officer. The offense was on Monday. Bail was set at $25,000

More like this: