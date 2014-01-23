The Drug Free Alton Coalition is excited to announce they have received additional funding from the Illinois Department of Human Services for local substance abuse prevention efforts. While Drug Free Alton Coalition has operated for several years with funding through the federal Drug Free Communities grant, this new funding will enable them to focus further efforts on the reduction of underage drinking.

During the past year, Drug Free Alton Coalition members worked with Chestnut Health Systems Project Coordinator Emily Mangi to analyze local community data and develop a strategic plan for the Alton and Godfrey areas. In December, the group was notified that their hard work paid off. The Coalition was awarded close to $71,000 in grant funding for direct services in the community.

Mangi, who was responsible for overseeing the process, explained that “this was a true team effort on the part of the members of the Drug Free Alton Coalition”. She added that “coalition members traveled to numerous required trainings and workshops in order to get the best possible plan in place for the community and we are excited for the services this funding opens up”.

With this funding, the coalition is able to put into place evidence based prevention strategies that directly connect with the data and needs of the two communities. Plans are underway for an education piece at Alton High School, a local campaign, sobriety checkpoints, and a potential change to Social Hosting Ordinances in the Alton/Godfrey areas.

Drug Free Alton members are very excited for the opportunity this has for the communities of Alton and Godfrey. Over the next few months, the coalition will be hard at work and they look forward to getting more community members to join their efforts. Community members can get involved by contacting the Drug Free Alton Coalition Program Coordinator Emily Mangi, at 618-205-8143 or by contacting the coalition through their website www.drugfreealton.com.

