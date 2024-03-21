JERSEYVILLE - Several individuals have been charged with drug-related offenses in Jersey County, including multiple people from Alton charged with unlawful delivery of cocaine and many more criminal cases filed this week.

Dorothy L. Bennett, 47, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. According to court documents, Bennett allegedly possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe on March 7, 2024.

Bennett faces a Class 3 felony for the meth possession charge and a Class A misdemeanor for the drug paraphernalia charge. Court documents indicate she was released and issued a summons to appear in court.

Curt E. Brown, 38, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on Jan. 26, 2024. Brown allegedly had 4.2 grams of cocaine and a “black Digitz scale with white powdery residue on it,” according to court documents.

Brown was charged with a modified Class 1 felony before being released and issued a summons to appear in court.

Zachary J. Deverger, 36, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. On March 7, 2024, Deverger allegedly had five to 15 grams of methamphetamine in his possession with the intent to deliver, according to court documents.

Deverger faces a Class 1 felony. Court documents indicate he was granted pretrial release with his initial court appearance set for April 2, 2024.

Kimberly A. McAdams, 51, of Alton, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. McAdams reportedly delivered over 15 but less than 100 grams of cocaine to an individual on Jan. 25, 2024. She was charged with a Class X felony and released with a summons to appear in court on April 2, 2024.

Indeya K. Pigee, 27, of Alton, was charged with unlawful conspiracy to commit unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, on Jan. 26, 2024, Pigee “traveled to Jerseyville after having been contacted by [an individual] with the intent to deliver approximately 4.2 grams of cocaine, a controlled substance, also possessing a black Digitz scale with white powdery residue on it.”

A Class 1 felony charge was filed against Pigee before she was released with a summons to appear in court on April 10, 2024 for her initial appearance and preliminary hearing.

Claude T. Rogers, 64, of Alton, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance after allegedly delivering approximately 3.9 grams of cocaine to an individual on Jan. 25, 2024. Rogers faces a Class 3 felony and has since been released until his initial court appearance on April 2, 2024.

Clarence F. Smith, 65, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith allegedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe in his possession on March 7, 2024.

Smith was issued a Class 3 felony for the meth possession charge and a Class A misdemeanor for the drug paraphernalia charge. Court records indicate he was later released with his first court appearance set for March 26, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

