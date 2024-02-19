CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been charged with DUIs and drug-related offenses in recent weeks across Greene County, according to the latest Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaleb S. Sprong, 33, of White Hall, faces three total charges: driving under the influence, leaving the scene/failure to report an accident, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Feb. 11, 2024 and has since been released with a notice to appear in court.

Cody A. Crabtree, 22, of Jerseyville, was charged with adult use of cannabis in a motor vehicle as well as possession of a controlled substance. The White Hall Police Department arrested Crabtree on Feb. 9, 2024, and he was released with a notice to appear in court.

Robert L. Sprague, 50, and Sherri K. Sprague, 53, both of Roodhouse, were both charged with meth delivery, possession of methamphetamine, and mob action. Both were arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Feb. 3, 2024 before being released with notices to appear in court.

Bradley C. I. Crum, 60, of Roodhouse, was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department and charged with one count each of driving under the influence of drugs and resisting a peace officer. He was arrested on Feb. 2, 2024, and has since been released with a notice to appear in court.

Sheila M. Taylor, 43, of White Hall, was charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The White Police Department arrested Taylor on Feb. 1, 2024 before releasing her with a notice to appear in court.

Ellen M. Dubois, 23, of Eldred, was charged by the Carrollton Police Department with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage on a laned roadway. Dubois was arrested on Jan. 27, 2024 and was released with a notice to appear in court.

Ryan C. D. Large, 34, of Carrollton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Calhoun County court. The Carrollton Police Department arrested Large on Jan. 24, 2024, and he has since been released with a notice to appear in court.

Angelina J. Ramsey, 20, of Carrollton, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. The White Hall Police Department issued the charge against Ramsey on Jan. 20, 2024, and she was released with a notice to appear in court.

Thomas M. Loughary, 34, of Jacksonville, faces his third violation of driving on a license that had been revoked/suspended due to previously driving under the influence. This latest DUI charge was issued by the White Hall Police Department on Jan. 11, 2024 against Loughary, who was additionally charged with having an expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle . He was reportedly released with a notice to appear in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

