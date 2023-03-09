GODFREY - A new drone video tour highlights the improvements that have been made to Godfrey’s Glazebrook Park in recent history, including the addition of eight new pickleball courts, a splash pad, a new pavilion, and much more. Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Logan said the department is extremely proud to offer these new attractions to the community and said there’s even more in store for the park’s future.

Logan said the splash pad will fully open to the public this summer - it was completed last year, but only soft-opened toward the end of summer and early fall due to the timing of construction completion.

“This summer here pretty soon we’re going to open it up to the public, and we’re really excited about that because we know people are just pumped about the splash pad,” Logan said. “Right next to the splash pad, there’s a building there with restrooms and a pavilion on the front of it with some tables so you can get out of the sun.”

He said the park’s eight new pickleball courts have “just exploded” with popularity.

“It’s really a neat community of people that come out together,” he said. “They’ll play some pickleball, there will be some socializing, they’ll go back on the court, a lot of clubs go to different areas in the riverbend and it’s really neat to see.”

This spring, Logan said they will be installing a new set of fully-accessible playground equipment just south of the pickleball courts.

“People of all levels of accessibility - whether they’re in a wheelchair or have difficulty walking, anything along that spectrum - they’re able to have access to this equipment and enjoy themselves, so we’re really proud of that,” he said.

He said the park also has some new exercise equipment right by the pickleball courts, including a multi-purpose exercise machine with adjustable weights and two stair-climber machines. He said they’re also currently working on a pedestrian and bike trail that will connect La Vista Park and Glazebrook Park.

Glazebrook Park also has a new parking lot with over 300 parking spaces, which he said will help accommodate visitors on the Fourth of July, baseball games, and more.

Logan thanked the Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees for their support of these improvements and Mayor Mike McCormick for his vision for Glazebrook Park.

“The Board has been fantastic in supporting these projects because this is what the community has wanted,” he said. “Really, we were led by the Mayor - this is his vision to see these things offered to the public in Godfrey.”

He thanked 618 Drone Service for their drone video tour of Glazebrook Park and said it’s a great way to showcase the park’s improvements so far.

“I think it’s fantastic for people to see just how far the park has come,” he said. “It’s a very nice park and we consider it a gem to the community.”

Logan said there are a few events coming up at Glazebrook Park this spring and summer, which include the following: April 1: Easter Egg Hunt at the park’s baseball and softball diamonds. Different age groups will be spread out across different fields so that “you won’t have a 12-year-old running over a 2-year-old,” Logan said.

Easter Egg Hunt at the park’s baseball and softball diamonds. Different age groups will be spread out across different fields so that “you won’t have a 12-year-old running over a 2-year-old,” Logan said. April 29: Arbor Day Celebration and Fishing Derby.

Arbor Day Celebration and Fishing Derby. May 3: Big Truck Day in the section of the park closest to the maze. The Godfrey Fire Department, Madison County EMS, and other local organizations will have big trucks at the event for kids to get an up-close look at them.

Big Truck Day in the section of the park closest to the maze. The Godfrey Fire Department, Madison County EMS, and other local organizations will have big trucks at the event for kids to get an up-close look at them. July 4: Family Fun Fest, including a fireworks show, food vendors, and family activities.

There will also be a Mother/Son Bowling event on March 25 at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton. Logan said this is the counterpart to their Daddy/Daughter Dance event, and registration is available at the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Office at 6810 Godfrey Road.

For more information about the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department and its events, visit their Facebook page. See the full drone video tour of Glazebrook Park at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

