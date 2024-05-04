GRANITE CITY - Brayden Cook captured these overhead drone photos from a horrific fire near nighttime on Friday, May 3, 2024, at A.C. Environmental in the 1700 block of State Street in Granite City.

The blaze was shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene, so fire officials said they took a defensive posture in fighting the blaze.

AC Environmental, Inc. says on its website that it provides quality environmental remediation services to a wide customer base throughout the United States.

“We specialize in Asbestos Removal although we provide Hazardous Material Abatement, Mold Remediation, and Insulation services,” the company said. “We are located within the Metro St. Louis, Missouri, area. Missouri Area. We are licensed, Insured and can provide performance bonding as needed. We are customer service motivated and will provide you with state of the art work practices at affordable and competitive pricing.”

No official cause of the fire has yet been released by the Granite City Fire Department, but the firefighters fought valiantly to extinguish the massive blaze.

