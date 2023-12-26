GILLESPIE - The annual drive-thru holiday lights display at Gillespie Health & Rehab Center is now lit and will remain free and open for visitors throughout the holiday season until the end of this year.

This year’s lights display will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night from Dec. 12 to 31, 2023 at the facility’s campus at 7588 Staunton Rd. in Gillespie. The attraction will feature “thousands of festive lights and holiday decorations,” according to a press release from the center.

Beth Cherry with Gillespie Health & Rehab Center said the event is free and open to the public, features thousands of lights, and is part of their effort to “be a good community neighbor.”

“Our annual drive-through light display is now open throughout the season, and the public is invited to come and enjoy this luminous holiday tradition,” Cherry said. “Visitors can experience thousands of lights and holiday decorations on our skilled nursing facility's campus.

“This free event is in keeping with our commitment to be a good community neighbor.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Kim Schardan, CEO/administrator of Gillespie Health & Rehab Center, said the annual display has become a “special tradition that kicks off the holiday season.”

“We love seeing the community transformed and welcoming visitors of all ages and from throughout the region as they drive-through the display and experience the joy of the season,” Schardan added.

Schardan echoed the center’s goal of being a “good neighbor” to the Gillespie community through various events they hold throughout the year.

“We are ingrained in the fabric of Gillespie, and it is that relationship that has allowed us to meet the needs of our residents,” she said. “We look forward to continuing to serve the local community throughout the year with fun events such as our annual Easter Egg Hunts and visits from the Easter Bunny, as well as Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat events, an annual coat drive, community clinics, healthcare information sessions, and more.”

About Gillespie Health & Rehab Center

Gillespie Health & Rehab Center is a 100-bed skilled nursing facility in Gillespie, Ill., providing short-term rehabilitation, long-term skilled nursing care, memory care, and respite care. The center is currently accepting new admissions for short- and long-term care. For further information, please contact Kim Schardan at 217-839-2171 or visit the Gillespie Health & Rehab Center website at gillespiehrc.com.