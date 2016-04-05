GLEN CARBON - A pickup truck veered off Illinois Route 157 and careened into a tree around 6 p.m. on Tuesday across from Edison’s.

Edwardsville Fire Department and Edwardsville Police Department were quickly on the scene to assist those involved in the accident.



Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville Fire Department Capt. Mark Mayfield said the three occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital to be checked out. One of the occupants complained of a wrist pain, while another had rib pains.



“We don’t know for certain what happened, but the driver left the roadway and abruptly hit a tree,” Mayfield said. “The accident occurred right at the end of the rush hour time.”

More like this: