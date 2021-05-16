Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Godfrey Fire Protection District and Life Star Ambulance all responded to a call late Saturday to the 5200 block of Humbert Road when a vehicle struck a utility pole and a home.

Thankfully, those at home at the time of the crash were not injured. The driver of the vehicle left the vehicle at the scene and has not yet been apprehended.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the situation. The sheriff's office said there appeared to only be the driver in the vehicle that struck the power pole and then the house.

Ameren Illinois was called to the scene and has now replaced the power pole. More information will be released as it occurs.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-4433.

