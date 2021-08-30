ALTON - At 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, the Alton Police Department was notified of a traffic crash that occurred on Illinois Route 143 (Berm Highway) at Lock and Dam Way.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said: "There was a report of a serious injury to one of the occupants and the Alton Fire Department was also summoned to the scene. The Wood River Police Department also provided assistance. Preliminary investigation revealed that a privately owned bus was in the process of completing an improper turn at this intersection when it was struck by the front end of Jeep, which had been traveling westbound on Illinois Route 143.

"The Jeep sustained extensive damage, and the driver had to be extricated from the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep sustained life-threatening injuries and was subsequently airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital. That driver remains hospitalized in serious condition."

The Alton Police Department Traffic Division, along with the Metro East Crash Assistance Team is still investigating this crash.

More like this: