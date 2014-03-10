Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into a Sunday afternoon traffic crash that claimed the life of a Fairmont City woman.

The decedent:

Christina Marie Martinez

Female/White, 27 years old

DOB: 11/29/1986

2726 North 41st Street

Fairmont City, Illinois 62001

was the driver and sole occupant of a 2000 Chevrolet Equinox that was travelling eastbound on Broadway that left the roadway and struck a concrete barricade adjacent to the ConAgra facility west of State Street in Alton, Illinois. The crash was reported to authorities at 5:11 p.m.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:56 p.m. by Coroner’s Investigator Diondra Horner. The decedent was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. An autopsy examination this morning indicated that the decedent died as a result of head and chest trauma. Toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be performed.

Prior to the crash resulting in fatal injuries, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department had been investigating a crash involving the decedent’s vehicle and another car earlier along the Great River Road near Clifton Terrace Road in Godfrey Township.

The Alton Police Department is continuing to investigate the fatal crash in their venue. Funeral arrangements are pending, but are under the direction of Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

