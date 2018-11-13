SEE VIDEO BELOW:

BETHALTO - There was an odd incident that occurred at 5:34 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 12, involving an SUV or Minivan at the intersection of South Walnut Street and Nebraska Street in Bethalto.

Bethalto Police said the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection, the driver side door opened, and the driver fell out of the vehicle.

The vehicle then rolled through the intersection and struck a parked car in its driveway. The motorist appears to be injured as they walk to their vehicle, Bethalto Police said.

"They then get into their vehicle and leave the scene," the department said. "That motorist did not report this crash nor leave their information. We are asking for your help with identifying the motorist."

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266.

