St. Louis -- June 16, 2020 -- Drive-In St. Louis, in partnership with Schnucks Markets, announces its Independence Day weekend lineup of events, including live concerts, movies and the largest fireworks display in the St. Louis region.

Ticket information for all Schnucks Freedom Fest concert and movie events is at: www.driveinstl.com.

With the cancellation of other major Fourth of July events in St. Louis City and County, residents can still enjoy the Independence Day holiday with approved social distancing, live music and fireworks at the Drive-In St. Louis celebration at POWERplex. Each day of this holiday event will raise funds and awareness for Folds of Honor, which provides support for the families of fallen U.S. military.

The Schnucks Freedom Fest supporting Folds of Honor, July 2-5, includes:

Thursday, July 2: A concert with Steve Ewing of the popular alt-rock group The Urge will kick off the holiday weekend. The band Hounds will take the main stage at 6:45 p.m. followed by the Steve Ewing Band and the classic movie, "The Blues Brothers."

Friday, July 3: The popular southern rock tribute band Freebird USA is the headliner. The duo act of Rich Mahogany performs first with the movie "Apollo 13" on the big screens after the concert.

Saturday, July 4: It’s a country music blowout with the Flatliner Band taking the stage at 7 p.m. followed by one of the most popular country acts in the Midwest, Brushville, at 8:45 p.m. A spectacular musically choreographed fireworks display from Gateway Fireworks ends the night. Private Party Pad options are available beginning at $200 per group of eight. A fireworks-only admission option is offered for $5 per person or a maximum of $20 per car.

Sunday, July 5: Beginning at 11 am. the Burger Bash Car Show presented by Fast Lane Classic Cars will bring more than 350 antique show cars for a display and competition. Attendees will determine the Best in Show. Three bands will play on the main stage from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event includes the biggest Cheeseburger Challenge in St. Louis for 2020. Top food trucks and restaurants will fire up their grills for the competition and attendees will judge the best. The venue's Jumbotron screens will feature the show's classic cars and live interviews with their owners.

Thursday, July 9: The popular Grateful Dead tribute band The Schwag performs on stage followed by the movie "The Big Lebowski."

TICKETS

General Admission parking passes each night are $40 per car in advance ($50 per car on July 4) and $50 at the gate with a six person per-car limit ($70 at the gate on July 4).

Guests can reserve spots in the front three rows around the main stage and screens for $60 per car in advance and $70 at the gate.

Exclusive VIP Turfed Party Pods for eight people are available (15’ x 20’ fenced party area, plenty of room for social distancing) with Valet VIP parking, barbecue and snacks included and with private restrooms for $320.

Also, $200 private party pads are available with no food and drink included, but concessions are available for purchase.

All tickets can be purchased in advance at www.driveinstl.com. For more information call 314-528-2020 or info@powerplexstl.com.

The POWERplex venue is located at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood, MO 63042.

