EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department today announced plans for a stepped-up July Fourth traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers. The safety campaign will run from Friday, June 16, through the early-morning hours of Wednesday, July 5, to encompass three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

“It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink, use marijuana or other drugs,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. “Our officers will be working around the clock to keep impaired drivers off the roads and enforce all other traffic laws. We’re doing it to save lives.”

Edwardsville Police will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It’s not only the law but also your best defense against an impaired driver. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” programs are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The enforcement period runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding motorists that “It’s Not a Game” to drive impaired.

Use these tips to help ensure a happy and safe holiday:

Designate a sober driver and give them your keys before you go out.

Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence.

If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use your favorite ride-sharing app, or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

