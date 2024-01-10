ALTON - Makenzie Jones of Alton High School and Drew Gaworski of Mississippi Valley Christian School were honored as Students of the Month for January at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s on Broadway Restaurant.

Drew Gaworski is a senior at Mississippi Valley Christian School. During Drew's four years of high school at MVCS he has enjoyed playing soccer and basketball. He was the team captain and chosen for the IACS (Illinois Association of Christian Schools) all-tournament team his junior year in soccer; and in basketball, he was the MAC all­ conference team his junior year and the current team captain. Drew enjoys basketball the most, and recently reached the one-thousand-point milestone. Along with basketball and soccer, he is involved in the National Christian Honor Society, the student council, and the drama club. He is the senior Chaplain and Chaplain of our branch of the National Christian Honor Society. Drew has also achieved the honor roll every year because of his high importance placed on academics.

Article continues after sponsor message

Outside of school, when he is not playing basketball, he enjoys playing the guitar, and hopes to continue learning to play for the rest of his life and use that skill to be a blessing to others. Drew is also very involved in his church, from managing the sound, leading the singing from time to time, to helping set up and take down for church events. In the warm months of the year, he maintains the church property by mowing and keeping up with the landscaping. His involvement at church has given him great opportunities to exercise servant leadership, which Drew believes is one of the most important aspects of leadership.

Once he graduates from high school, he plans to attend a Christian university for four years and major in Business. In college, he would like to play basketball at the highest level he can. Drew says that playing sports is a great way to develop relationships and to work with others. These skills are useful not only in sports, but also in the work force and life. Because of these facts, he intends to participate in some level of athletics for as long as health permits. Drew is not completely sure what his life will look like after college, but he is looking forward to pursuing the opportunities that lie ahead.

Makenzie Jones and Drew Gaworskieach received plaques recognizing their achievement from the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President-Elect Donna Bemis.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey, visit their official website at AltonGodfreyRotary.org.

More like this: