Dress Rental Business to Open at The Gift Box, in Alton, IL on November 1.

Wish and Wear Dress Rentals

Abby Ontis, owner

(618) 201-4423

wishandweardressrentals@gmail.com

Wish and Wear Dress Rentals, the first store of its kind in this area, rents and sells all types of dresses from casual looks for everyday to formal dresses for prom in a wide range of sizes. Prices are very affordable as dresses can be rented at a fraction of the retail price. A short dress rental starts at $20, and long dresses start at $30 with dry cleaning costs included. “To give an idea of pricing, our most expensive gown retails for $698 and rents for only $175. We want every customer to have the opportunity to wear a dress she feels beautiful in, and not have to break the bank.” Wish and Wear is a one-stop shop with accessories such as earrings, necklaces, bracelets and clutches available for rent or purchase, too. Wish and Wear will debut at The Gift Box located at 300 East Broadway in Alton on November 1.

Visit the Wish and Wear Dress Rentals Facebook page today at www.facebook.com/wishandweardressrentals for more information.

