Event raises $248,175 for junior producers and state’s 4-H and FFA youth education programs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – “This is the showcase for Illinois Agriculture the Super Bowl for 4-H and FFA exhibitors” –Orion Samuelson

The Governor’s Sale of Champion has always been the crown jewel of agricultural events at the Illinois State Fair, and this year was no exception. For the second year in a row, the sale was held in the Coliseum. This grand venue serves as the pinnacle forum for an ag exhibitor.

Capping the night off was the sale was the Grand Champion Steer owned by Lucas Wisnefski. Wisnefski’s steer sold for a record $104,000 to Governor and Mrs. Bruce Rauner and Friends of Wisnefski. When asked about what advice he would give to future state fair exhibitor, Wisnefski said, “Keep your dreams. I had a dream to win the State Fair, and now my dream has come true.” He credits his win to hard work and dedication. Wisnefski plans to use the prize money to further his education.

The money raised at Tuesday night’s auction helps to support Illinois agriculture. The junior exhibitors who raised the champion animals receive 80 percent of the funds with the remaining 20 percent to be split equally between the Illinois 4-H Foundation and Illinois FFA.

A list of all the champions sold at auction, as well as the exhibitors, purchasers, and the amount that each champion sold for follows. The record-breaking amount is in bold.

Product Exhibitor City/County Purchasers Price Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen Trio Serena Schafer Macoupin County, IL Agrivest Inc., Agri-Pro Fencing, Tomhave Farms $4,550 Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen Jacob Hinshaw McLean County, IL Congressman Rodney Davis, Davis Family McDonald’s $4,000 Land of Lincoln Supreme Champion Dairy Cow Print Sadie Ropp Livingston County, IL Prairie Farms Dairy $3,000 Grand Champion & Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Meat Goat Wether Dylan Hummel Ford County, IL Friends of FFA and 4-H $6,500 Grand Champion & Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Wether Kashen Ellerbrock Henry County, IL North American Amusement Company $11,500 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Barrow Lane Rinderer Madison County, IL Monsanto, DeKalb Asgrow, Friends of Rinderer $41,750 Grand Champion Barrow Avery Rash Henry County, IL CME Group, The Pig Planet, showpig.com, and various farms $30,000 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer Adam Miller Livingston County, IL Brandt Fertilizer $36,250 Grand Champion Steer Lucas Wisnefski Stark County, IL Governor & Mrs. Bruce Rauner, Friends of Wisnefski $104,000

Product Exhibitor City/State Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Purchasers Price Grand Champion Whole Milk Mozzarella Foremost Farms USA Chilton, WI Corey Craig & William Beck Auctioneers $550 Grand Champion Bacon Leiding’s Meats Danville, IL Paul Turner $725 Grand Champion Ham Eickman’s Seward, IL Illinois Auctioneers Association & Farm Credit $850 Grand Champion Processed Beef AJ’s Lena Maid Meats Lena, IL Earl Sorrell’s Farm Supply $600 Best of Show Illinois Wine Willow Ridge

Winery Shelby County, IL Stuart and Ann Wilson $675 Grand Champion Honey Brandon Gano Edgar County, IL IL Beekeepers Association $600 Grand Champion Doe’s Milk Cameron Jodlowski Atlanta, IL Hanold Auctioneering $250 Grand Champion Snack Sticks Behrman Meat & Processing Clinton County, IL Senator Sam McCann, IL Auctioneers Association $775 Grand Champion Blue Cheese Vermillion River Blue Vermillion

County, IL George Obernagle, Joe Hamilton $700 Grand Champion Colby Cheese Shullsburg Cheese Shullsburg, WI Bob Hauser, U of I Faculty Consortium $425 Grand Champion Mexican Cheese V&V Supremo Chicago, IL George Obernagle $475

More like this: