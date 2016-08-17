Dreams achieved at the Illinois State Fair
Event raises $248,175 for junior producers and state’s 4-H and FFA youth education programs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – “This is the showcase for Illinois Agriculture the Super Bowl for 4-H and FFA exhibitors” –Orion Samuelson
The Governor’s Sale of Champion has always been the crown jewel of agricultural events at the Illinois State Fair, and this year was no exception. For the second year in a row, the sale was held in the Coliseum. This grand venue serves as the pinnacle forum for an ag exhibitor.
Capping the night off was the sale was the Grand Champion Steer owned by Lucas Wisnefski. Wisnefski’s steer sold for a record $104,000 to Governor and Mrs. Bruce Rauner and Friends of Wisnefski. When asked about what advice he would give to future state fair exhibitor, Wisnefski said, “Keep your dreams. I had a dream to win the State Fair, and now my dream has come true.” He credits his win to hard work and dedication. Wisnefski plans to use the prize money to further his education.
The money raised at Tuesday night’s auction helps to support Illinois agriculture. The junior exhibitors who raised the champion animals receive 80 percent of the funds with the remaining 20 percent to be split equally between the Illinois 4-H Foundation and Illinois FFA.
A list of all the champions sold at auction, as well as the exhibitors, purchasers, and the amount that each champion sold for follows. The record-breaking amount is in bold.
|
Product
|
Exhibitor
|
City/County
|
Purchasers
|
Price
|
Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen Trio
|
Serena Schafer
|
Macoupin County, IL
|
Agrivest Inc., Agri-Pro Fencing, Tomhave Farms
|
$4,550
|
Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen
|
Jacob Hinshaw
|
McLean County, IL
|
Congressman Rodney Davis, Davis Family McDonald’s
|
$4,000
|
Land of Lincoln Supreme Champion Dairy Cow Print
|
Sadie Ropp
|
Livingston County, IL
|
Prairie Farms Dairy
|
$3,000
|
Grand Champion & Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Meat Goat Wether
|
Dylan Hummel
|
Ford County, IL
|
Friends of FFA and
4-H
|
$6,500
|
Grand Champion & Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Wether
|
Kashen Ellerbrock
|
Henry County, IL
|
North American Amusement Company
|
$11,500
|
Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Barrow
|
Lane Rinderer
|
Madison County, IL
|
Monsanto, DeKalb Asgrow, Friends of Rinderer
|
$41,750
|
Grand Champion Barrow
|
Avery Rash
|
Henry County, IL
|
CME Group, The Pig Planet, showpig.com, and various farms
|
$30,000
|
Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer
|
Adam Miller
|
Livingston County, IL
|
Brandt Fertilizer
|
$36,250
|
Grand Champion Steer
|
Lucas Wisnefski
|
Stark County, IL
|
Governor & Mrs. Bruce Rauner, Friends of Wisnefski
|
$104,000
|
Product
|
Exhibitor
|
City/State
|
Purchasers
Purchasers
|
Price
|
Grand Champion Whole Milk Mozzarella
|
Foremost Farms USA
|
Chilton, WI
|
Corey Craig & William Beck Auctioneers
|
$550
|
Grand Champion Bacon
|
Leiding’s Meats
|
Danville, IL
|
Paul Turner
|
$725
|
Grand Champion Ham
|
Eickman’s
|
Seward, IL
|
Illinois Auctioneers Association & Farm Credit
|
$850
|
Grand Champion Processed Beef
|
AJ’s Lena Maid Meats
|
Lena, IL
|
Earl Sorrell’s Farm Supply
|
$600
|
Best of Show Illinois Wine
|
Willow Ridge
|
Shelby County, IL
|
Stuart and Ann Wilson
|
$675
|
Grand Champion Honey
|
Brandon Gano
|
Edgar County, IL
|
IL Beekeepers Association
|
$600
|
Grand Champion Doe’s Milk
|
Cameron Jodlowski
|
Atlanta, IL
|
Hanold Auctioneering
|
$250
|
Grand Champion Snack Sticks
|
Behrman Meat & Processing
|
Clinton County, IL
|
Senator Sam McCann, IL Auctioneers Association
|
$775
|
Grand Champion Blue Cheese
|
Vermillion River Blue
|
Vermillion
|
George Obernagle, Joe Hamilton
|
$700
|
Grand Champion Colby Cheese
|
Shullsburg Cheese
|
Shullsburg, WI
|
Bob Hauser, U of I Faculty Consortium
|
$425
|
Grand Champion Mexican Cheese
|
V&V Supremo
|
Chicago, IL
|
George Obernagle
|
$475
More like this: