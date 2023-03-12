JERSEYVILLE - One of Baylee Crawford’s dreams recently came true on March 7 when she officially opened Glam Beauty Bar, a new beauty/hair salon located at 212 1/2 S. State St. in Jerseyville. She said it’s the first salon in town to offer a complimentary alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink as you get your hair done, and that they also have a coffee bar, snacks, and plans to offer more services in the future.

“Honestly, having my dream come true has been absolutely amazing, I love walking into my own space every morning,” Crawford said. “The support of the community in just a few days of being open has been so amazing, and I can’t put into words just how grateful I am.”

Crawford said she “definitely wouldn’t be here” without the support of her family and clients, and that the space on State Street fell into place at the perfect time for her. She’s had years of experience doing hair at a couple of different places and grew up watching her grandma do hair.

“Watching my grandma doing it and seeing her succeed made me fall in love with the industry even more, and I instantly knew it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” she said. “I started at Great Clips in Jerseyville after graduating from USCA in Springfield to get better with men’s cuts so I could offer my services to both men and women!

“After being there for three years, I realized I missed doing color and other services other than just cuts, so I made the jump and started working at West 708 and was there for a little over a year before Glam Beauty Bar fell into place at a good time - so I decided to take that leap and I’m so happy that I did.”

Crawford offers a wide range of services, all of which can be seen on her glossgenius page, but she noted a couple of things that are currently trending.

“I would say blondes are really in right now, whether it be highlights or balayage, along with reds,” she said. “Tinsel is also very popular right now, tons of colors to choose from and it just adds a little sparkle and fun to the hair!”

Business hours are Monday from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on Sunday.

For more information about Glam Beauty Bar, visit their Facebook page or visit this link to book an appointment.

