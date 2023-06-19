LOS ANGELES - Bryan Hudson, a 2015 graduate of Alton High School, made his Major League Baseball debut on Saturday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their loss to their fiercest rival, the San Francisco Giants, in a game played Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Hudson pitched the final two innings of the game, allowing three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two.

Hudson was called up earlier on Saturday from the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the parent club's top farm team in the triple-A International League, To make room for Hudson on the major league roster, Los Angeles designated pitcher Tayler Scott for assignment, which means he could be traded or released.

At the time of his call-up, Hudson was 4-0 at Oklahoma City, with a 2.17 ERA in 25 games for the Dodgers. He started three games and allowed 10 runs, seven earned, on 21 hits, walking 14 and fanning 51.

Hudson was 10-2 in his senior season at AHS in 2015, appearing in 15 games, starting 13 and competing six. He had a ERA of 0.50, with 152 strikeouts while walking only 29 as the Redbirds went 30-7 that season, losing in the regional final to Edwardsville. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the third round of the free-agent draft, the 82nd pick overall, in 2015 and spent four seasons in the organization as a starter, posting a 4.51 ERA. After the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cubs turned him into a relief pitcher and split time between double-A and triple-A the next two years.

After taking minor league free agency at the end of the 2022 season, Hudson signed with the Dodgers and enjoyed success in Oklahoma City before his call-up to what MLB players call The Show on Saturday.

Hudson holds career records for the Redbirds in wins with 25 and strikeouts with 324. He was elected to the AHS Hall of Fame in 2021.

More like this: