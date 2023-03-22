Drainer Hat Trick Propels Jersey Past MELHS In Girls Soccer, Hopp, Jose Score For Knights
JERSEY 4, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2: Kaelyn Drainer had a hat trick and Annie Hansen had four assists as Jersey won 4-2 at home over Metro-East.
Ella Smith had the other goal for the Panthers, while Grace Hopp and Kate Jose scored for the Knights. Alison Waller assisted on both the Metro-East goals.
Lauren Lyons had six saves in goal for Jersey and McKenna Getta had three stops for the Knights.
The Panthers are now 3-0-1, while Metro-East goes to 2-4-0.
MELHS head coach Dan Deist said he feels good at the progress his team is making so far and that Jersey was a formidable team.
"We are battling some sickness, and we just have to get healthy and put it all together," he added.
MELHS plays at Freeburg at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and at 10 a.m. Saturday at home against Trenton-Wesclin.
Jersey travels to 1-2 Maryville Christian for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday matchup and hosts Mascoutah at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and at Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
