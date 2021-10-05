EAST ST. LOUIS – Now available at DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis and Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa is an expanded and comprehensive gaming and retail rewards program, that enhances player experiences at slots, gaming tables, restaurants, and more. The rewards program, CQ Rewards, is through CQ Holding Company, Inc.

Formerly Royalty Rewards, the new CQ Rewards program offers four benefit tiers: Ruby, Emerald, Diamond, and Crown; and includes new benefits in addition to those previously offered. CQ Rewards credits are accumulated by playing video poker, reel slots, and table games. Benefits range by tier and include rewards such as annual rollover credits, priority accommodations, restaurant discounts, complimentary late check-out, one-of-a-kind access to everything at each of the participating locations, and more.

“We’re thrilled to give back even more to our guests with CQ Rewards,” says Terry Downey, president of CQ Holding Company, Inc. “We hope that the attractive rewards introduced with CQ Rewards will encourage loyal members and new guests to explore both exciting properties.”

Existing members of Royalty Rewards may switch their current cards to a CQ Rewards card from the Player’s Club. A valid government-issued ID is required to receive a new CQ Rewards card. All members must be at least 21 years of age with a valid government-issued ID to join.

More information about CQ Rewards member tiers, point redemptions, and each property is on the websites at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com and www.casinoqueenmarquette.com.

About CQ Holding Company, Inc.

Located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, DraftKings at Casino Queen, formerly known as Casino Queen, was CQ Holding Company, Inc.’s entry into gaming and has been welcoming visitors since 1993. The company expanded into Marquette, Iowa, in 2017 adding Casino Queen Marquette, Inc. CQ Holding Company announced a combination with Fairmount Park Racetrack to bring casino gaming to the historic Thoroughbred track in Collinsville, Ill. and has recently entered into agreements with GLPI (Gaming and Leisure Properties) and Caesars Entertainment to acquire the operations of Hollywood Baton Rouge and the Belle of Baton Rouge, both of which are expected to close in 2021.

About DraftKings at Casino Queen

DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 29 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guest rooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. Formerly known as Casino Queen and welcoming visitors since 1993, the property partnered with DraftKings to provide a premier sports betting experience in Illinois. More information is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com or by calling 618-874-5000. DraftKings at Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @DraftKingsatCasinoQueen and on Twitter at @DKatCQ.

About Casino Queen Marquette, Inc.

A picturesque riverboat casino on the banks of the Mississippi River, Casino Queen Marquette, Inc.’s thrilling casino spans three decks and is situated on a 31-acre site with stunning scenic bluff views at 100 Anti Monopoly St. The 17,000-square-foot casino features more than 400 machines and two blackjack tables, with several tables offering electronic blackjack, roulette and craps games. Casino Queen’s restaurants span casual with Deli & Chips and Market Street Buffet, a classic buffet experience elevated with fresh local ingredients and seasonal produce; to made-from-scratch baked goods at Market Street Baking Company and signature fried chicken and sides at Market Street Home-Style Chicken. More information is available at www.casinoqueenmarquette.com or by calling 563-873-3531. Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook at @Casino-Queen-Marquette and Twitter at @CasinoQueenMQ.

