ST. LOUIS - DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 29 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guest rooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. Formerly known as Casino Queen and welcoming visitors since 1993, the property partnered with DraftKings to provide a premier sports betting experience in Illinois. ACCOMMODATIONS The hotel offers 157 comfortable guestrooms with spectacular views of the Gateway Arch, downtown St. Louis, in addition to a picturesque RV park. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, ice machines, an iron and ironing board, coffee maker, microwave and shuttle services. Some amenities may not be available due to state COVID-19 restrictions. DraftKings at Casino Queen's full-service RV park comes complete with 140 sites to accommodate any size RV. Amenities include full hookups, pull-through parking, complimentary Wi-Fi, private bath and shower facilities, laundry facilities, barbecue areas and a playground for children. Discounted rates may be available for extended stay and Good Sam members. CASINO & PLAYER PROMOTIONS DraftKings at Casino Queen's casino spans 38,000 square feet and incudes 980 machines and 29 table games including blackjack, roulette, craps, Mississippi Stud, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas hold 'em and more. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting. Casino Queen's guest loyalty rewards program, Royalty Rewards, provides personalized offers and one-of-a-kind access to DraftKings at Casino Queen. Sunday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Promotions Labor Day Kiosk Giveaway From 8 a.m. – midnight on Monday, Sept. 6, Royalty Rewards members who earn 50 same-day base points may swipe their card at a promotional kiosk for the chance to win up to $2,500 in Royal Free Play, bonus points and more. Tier Credit Multiplier From 8 a.m. – midnight on Monday, Sept. 13, 20 and 27, Royalty Rewards members may swipe their card at a promotional kiosk to claim up to 5X tier credits. Game Show Special Kiosk Giveaway From 8 a.m. – midnight on Tuesdays in September, Royalty Rewards members who earn 50 same-day base points may swipe their Royalty Rewards card at a promotional kiosk for the chance to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play, bonus points and more. Redbird Gift Giveaway From 2 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 15 and 29, Royalty Rewards members may win a gift. Gift giveaways include a St. Louis Cardinals hat on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and 29; and playing cards on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Gifts are limited to the first 650 Royalty Rewards members who redeem each day. VIP Arcade Adventure From noon – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and 22, all Crown, Diamond and Emerald Royalty Rewards members may swipe their card at a promotional kiosk to play to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play. $135K Prize Punchout From 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturdays in September, five winners will be selected every half hour to play Prize Punchout and the chance to win up to $10,000 in Royal Free Play.

Royalty Rewards members may earn one entry for every point earned on slot machines or for every $10 of Theoretical on table games weekly.

From 8 a.m. on Sundays through 11:59 p.m. on Fridays, Royalty Rewards members may earn entry multipliers. Ruby members will receive 2X entries normally earned; Emerald members will receive 3X entries normally earned; Diamond members will receive 4X entries normally earned; and Crown members will receive 5X entries normally earned. Multiplier Mania From 8 a.m. – midnight on Sundays in September, all Royalty Rewards members may swipe their card at any promotional kiosk to receive a mystery multiplier of up to 10X tier credits. Some restrictions apply. Dice is Right! Facebook Contest From Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Thursday, Sept. 23, a jar filled with dice will be uploaded to DraftKings at Casino Queen’s Facebook page and Royalty Rewards members may submit their guess of the number of dice in the jar via the Comments for a chance to win $250 in Royal Free Play. The member with the closest guess without going over will be selected as the winner. Dice is Right! Kiosk Contest From Wednesday, Sept. 1 through Thursday, Sept. 23, Royalty Rewards members may swipe their Royalty Rewards card at any promotional kiosk to guess how many dice are in a jar. The top five Royalty Rewards members with the closest guess without going over will win a prize. First place will win $500 in Royal Free Play; second place will win $250 in Royal Free Play; third place will win $100 in Royal Free Play; fourth place will win $50 in Royal Free Play; and fifth place will win $25 in Royal Free Play. Lucky Numbers Monday through Thursday in September, Royalty Rewards members may earn one free lucky number pick per day and those who earn 200 same-day base points may earn a second pick each day. Lucky number selection will take place at 5 p.m. on Fridays. Members can win the progressive by matching all five balls. The progressive starts at $5,000 in Royal Free Play and increases each week by $5,000 if not won. If members match four balls, they win $500 in Royal Free Play; matching three balls has a prize of $50 in Royal Free Play; two balls will win $10 in Royal Free Play; one ball match will win $5 in Royal Free Play; and zero matching balls wins no prize. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Fab 50 From 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Thursdays in August, all Royalty Rewards members over 50 years old who earn 10 same-day base points may swipe their player’s card at any promotional kiosk for a chance to win up to $500 in Royal Free Play, bonus points and more. New Member Kiosk Promo All new Royalty Rewards members may swipe their card on the date of sign up to play a free kiosk game to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play. Birthday Free Play Any player may swipe their Royalty Rewards card at a kiosk on their birthday to receive a Royal Free Play. FOOD & BEVERAGE Deli & Chips Deli & Chips, DraftKings at Casino Queen’s casual walk-up restaurant, offers a selection pastries and entrees for breakfast, including bacon, egg, cheese and potato breakfast burritos; breakfast platter with eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast; and more. Lunch and dinner offerings include a variety of salads, sandwiches made fresh daily, filling sides and more, including Buffalo chicken wrap, cheeseburger, meatball parmesan sandwich and more. Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. $15 BBQ Specials Deli & Chips will offer daily barbecue specials priced at $15 throughout the month. BARS & LOUNGES QBAR Located on the casino floor, QBAR offers beers, a full bar and monthly drink specials. Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. Throughout September, guests may purchase bottles of Michelob Ultra for $2 each and Tequila Sunrises for $3 each. MEETINGS & EVENTS Groups hosting their event at DraftKings at Casino Queen will benefit from more than 5,200 square feet of flexible meeting space. Each venue may be configured to include a projector screen and A/V capabilities, plus the culinary team offers an array of menus, making DraftKings at Casino Queen ideal for any type of meeting or special event. Queen’s Court The 812-square-foot Queen’s Court is an ideal small business gathering space that can accommodate up to 25 guests. Cypress Room The Cypress Room is an intimate 958-square-foot space that can accommodate up to 56 guests for smaller group functions. Imperial Hall Ballroom The Imperial Hall Ballroom is a spacious 3,469-square-foot space that boasts spectacular views of Downtown St. Louis, sure to impress guests. This spacious venue can accommodate up to 250 guests and may be configured to include a stage and dance floor, making it an ideal setting to host a wedding ceremony, reception or other exciting gathering. 