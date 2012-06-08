Draft of Alton Parks, Open Space, and Recreation Facilities Plan and Request for Comments Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Below please find links to the draft of the Alton Parks, Open Space, and Recreation Facilities Plan. Please be advised that these documents are large and may take a moment to load.



http://alton-il.com/html/PDF/AltonParksOpenSpacePlanDraftpdf.pdf



http://alton-il.com/html/PDF/PublicEngagementSummary.pdf



Residents are asked to submit comments on the Plan by the clicking here, http://www.surveymonkey.com/s/InterimDraftSubmittalComments. The deadline for submitting comments is July 3rd.