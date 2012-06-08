Draft of Alton Parks, Open Space, and Recreation Facilities Plan and Request for Comments
Below please find links to the draft of the Alton Parks, Open Space, and Recreation Facilities Plan. Please be advised that these documents are large and may take a moment to load.
http://alton-il.com/html/PDF/AltonParksOpenSpacePlanDraftpdf.pdf
http://alton-il.com/html/PDF/PublicEngagementSummary.pdf
Residents are asked to submit comments on the Plan by the clicking here, http://www.surveymonkey.com/s/InterimDraftSubmittalComments. The deadline for submitting comments is July 3rd.
