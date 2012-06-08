Below please find links to the draft of the Alton Parks, Open Space, and Recreation Facilities Plan. Please be advised that these documents are large and may take a moment to load.

http://alton-il.com/html/PDF/AltonParksOpenSpacePlanDraftpdf.pdf

http://alton-il.com/html/PDF/PublicEngagementSummary.pdf

Residents are asked to submit comments on the Plan by the clicking here, http://www.surveymonkey.com/s/InterimDraftSubmittalComments. The deadline for submitting comments is July 3rd.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 29, 2023 - Record Number of Students Participate in 21st Annual Water Festival  

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.