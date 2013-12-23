Dr. Taylor's Last Surgery Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Taylor was honored with a cake by the OR staff at Alton Memorial Hospital after performing his last orthopedic surgery on Dec. 16. After more than 30 years in the OR, Dr. Taylor plans some time in his Arizona home, then he will return in the spring for follow-ups and office work. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip