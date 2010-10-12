ALTON, IL – Rafael De la Cruz, M.D., board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease, has joined the staff at Alton Memorial Hospital. He is now accepting patients at his office located in the AMH Medical Office Building, Suite 203, and is seeing patients in the hospital’s Wound Care Center on Thursdays.

Dr. De la Cruz, who has also joined BJC Medical Group of Illinois, completed his internal medicine residency in 2003 at Southern Illinois University in Springfield and finished his infectious disease fellowship from the University of Louisville in 2005. He is also on staff at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters and Progress West in St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message