ALTON - Dr. Aaron Omotola was recently named Chief of Surgery at Alton Memorial Hospital. Dr. Omotola is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty certificate in sports medicine.

Dr. Omotola has been with BJC Medical Group since 2010 and on the staff of Alton Memorial Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton for the past 14 years.

He serves as the team physician for Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, Edwardsville High School, Lewis and Clark Community College, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He was previously the assistant team physician for the New Orleans Saints (during their NFL Super Bowl championship season), and the New Orleans Hornets, Loyola University and University of New Orleans basketball teams. He also volunteers as an Associate Master instructor of Arthroscopy for the Arthroscopic Association of North America.

Dr. Omotola received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Xavier University of Louisiana and his Medical Doctorate from Saint Louis University School of Medicine. His training includes Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Charles R. Drew University, Louisiana State University, and the Ochsner Clinic Foundation Program in New Orleans.

Dr. Omotola is actively involved in his community. He previously served as campaign chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis and as a board member for the American Red Cross Southwestern Illinois Chapter, Boy Scouts of America, and the BJC Community Physician Advisory Board. He is also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated and the Edwardsville NAACP. He has received several honors throughout his career, including the Emerging Leader Award from Alton Memorial Hospital, Xavier University’s 40 under 40, Best of the Best Orthopedic Doctor, and Best of the Best Surgeon. Dr. Omotola resides in Glen Carbon, Illinois with his wife and two daughters.

