ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital welcomed pulmonologist Massood Molavi, MD, FCCP, FRCPC, to the staff on July 1. Board certified in internal medicine and pulmonary disease, Dr. Molavi is also part of the BJC Medical Group of Illinois.

Dr. Molavi is located in Suite 220 (Alton Internal Medicine) in Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus. To make an appointment, call 618-463-7755.

Dr. Molavi was most recently medical director of Pulmonology and Critical Care Service at Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital. He previously held the same position at Great Plain Health in North Platte, Nebraska.

"We're excited to have his expertise and extensive experience in pulmonary disease here at Alton Memorial Hospital," said Dave Braasch, president of AMH. "His specialty is needed by our community, and his practice will support and integrate well with other specialties and services provided by other physicians."

Dr. Molavi received his medical degree from Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iran. He completed internships at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and St. Louis University; residencies for internal medicine at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and Creighton University; and pulmonary disease fellowships at University of Wales College of Medicine in Cardiff, UK, and the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. Dr. Molavi also served as a visiting fellow in pulmonary disease in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care at Saint Louis University.

Dr. Molavi grew up in a medical family and became interested in medicine when he was a child.

“I became interested in pulmonary medicine during my residency training, finding inspiration in the leaders I encountered,” Dr. Molavi said. “I strive to provide comprehensive and compassionate care for my patients by listening intently to them and by combining my clinical expertise with the best available evidence-based therapies.”

Dr. Molavi enjoys reading medical journal articles and attending medical conferences to stay on top of his field. He also plays the violin, something he has done since the age of 11.

