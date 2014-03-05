Dr. Madeleine Albright, Former United States Secretary of State, to Speak at Principia College Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. March 4, 2014, Elsah, Illinois: Principia’s Speaker Series will present Dr. Madeleine Albright, former United States Secretary of State, as this year’s George A. Andrews Distinguished Speaker on Thursday, March 20, 2014, at 7:30 p.m. in Cox Auditorium. Dr. Albright, America’s first woman Secretary of State, will draw on her extensive public service experience and work in the private sector to provide a unique perspective on the issues confronting the United States and the world. During her time as Secretary, Dr. Albright campaigned for human rights, fought to stop the spread of nuclear weapons, and worked to bring peace to the Middle East. A champion of NATO, she sought to expand the organization’s membership. Albright currently serves as professor of international relations at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. She earned a PhD from Columbia University and holds numerous honorary degrees. In 2012 she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Admission is complimentary for Principia students, faculty, and staff; $25 for alumni and Gold & Blue Athletic Club members; $35 for the public. Seating is unreserved. Article continues after sponsor message http://community.principiaalumni.org/redirect.aspx?linkID=5264&eid=78030 About Principia College: Principia College is a century-old co-educational institution whose campus, designed by Bernard Maybeck and located on 300-foot bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River in Elsah, Illinois, has been designated a National Historic Landmark. Historically, the College has placed significant emphasis on educating its students for global citizenship. Today’s student body represents 37 states and 32 nations. Principia College is an NCAA Division III school.

