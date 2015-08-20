EDWARDSVILLE - It seems some of the most successful school administrators begin their careers as teachers in the classroom.

The new Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 Superintendent, Dr. Lynda Andre, began her career as an elementary teacher. To this day, she carries many of the principles she acquired in the beginning of her career as a teacher to help her be successful as the Superintendent of District 7 Schools.

Dr. Andre began her career in District 7 as a kindergarten teacher and grant coordinator for the Illinois State Board of Education Model Parental Training grant. In addition, she also supervised a number of Federal grants.

After six years in this role, Dr. Andre moved to the Central Administrative office as Elementary Curriculum Coordinator. Two years later, she became District 7’s Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum. Andre served in the Assistant Superintendent role for 16 years, so she is more than prepared to inherit the reigns.

Dr. Andre said she attempts to lead by example. Her commitment to education is demonstrated through her own achievements in higher education.

Andre’s degrees include a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Western Illinois University, a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and an Education Doctorate (Ed.D.) from SIUE, as well. Acquiring these degrees while raising four children, teaching at SIUE, and co-authoring two textbooks further demonstrates her dedication to being a life-long learner.

“One thing I truly believe is that you must model what you want to see from those around you.” While observing Andre on her job, it is easy to tell she has a love and appreciation for the nearly 7,500 students, and over 800 employees required to operate a school district.

