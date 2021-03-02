EDWARDSVILLE - Dr. Lelan Olsen, a veterinarian for 30-plus years, 19 in Glen Carbon, is running once again for the Edwardsville School District 7 Board of Education.

Dr. Olsen and his family have been in the Edwardsville area since 1998. His veterinary office is located at 2 Glen Ed Professional Park in Glen Carbon.

Olsen said the following is some strong points of his election platform:

“From financial stability, to CTE education, to equity and inclusion, my seven-plus years on the school board has brought collaborative change in District 7,” he said. “I am passionate about our school district and I care very deeply for our community. As a small business owner, I understand that the future of our school district has an immediate impact on the future of our community. Like many other families, our own family’s needs are diverse: our son Mitchell has excelled in the IEP program due to the hard work and diligence of many caring and dedicated teachers. As a school board member, I will work to maintain this high quality of education for all families.”

Dr. Olsen’s daughter is now a college senior, while son, Mitchell is a junior this year at EHS. Dr. Olsen describes the Edwardsville School District experience for his own family as “fantastic.”

“It has been a fabulous experience thanks to the teachers, administration and staff. The system for us started out at Nelson Elementary, then Woodland to Lincoln and the high school.”

In 2013, Lelan said he told his wife, he thought it was time for a change in the school board.

“I felt it was good to have a voice heard,” he said. “I felt I developed a rapport with the administration and teachers and I was able to talk to them and hear their needs over the years. I ran again in 2017 and that was the year we ran Prop E on the ballot. Now, this will be my third time I have been a candidate. I believe in doing what is right for the kids. Ultimately, the kids will be our legacy, so I feel I am running for school board for the right reasons.”

Dr. Olsen said the school board and administration realized there needed to be improved CTE programs because some needed a different path and he believes that has paid dividends. He said he has also invested considerable time in equity and diversity work for the school, passions for him.

“We realize not everybody is the same but we have to learn to live and work together,” he said.

He said he cares deeply for the school district and Edwardsville-Glen Carbon community.

"As a small business owner, I understand that the future of our school district has an immediate impact on the future of our community. This will probably be my last time to run. I think it is important to give back to the community as much as I can and this is a way I can do that.”

Dr. Lelan obviously has a love of pets with his occupation as a vet.

"These animals are the essential key in the mental and physical well-being of clients," he said. "Without them, many of us would have a much lower quality of life. With that being said, it only makes sense to do our best to keep our pets healthy and happy as well."

