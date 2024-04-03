EDWARDSVILLE - A dynamic one-woman performance that takes audiences on the poignant and powerful journey of a young girl’s self-discovery will unfold at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Metcalf Theater.

Dr. Juhanna Rogers will present “Shattering,” an acclaimed, poetic performance that gives clarifying focus to the life of young Nicole as she grows into her true self – Juhanna. The free production is being sponsored by SIUE’s College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) and School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB).

Nicole battles with forging her own path, while dealing with others’ opinion of who she should be. Becoming her own woman and transitioning into the successful Dr. Juhanna Rogers proves at times to be – crushing.

Rogers, a motivational speaker, artist and activist, wrote and produced “Shattering” and has been performing the soul-stirring work around the country.

The performance is free. With limited accommodations available at the Metcalf Center, audience members will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Photos courtesy by Chris Molloy of Auburn, NY

